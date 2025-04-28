Iran condemns US airstrikes on various areas of Yemen

Esmaeil Baghaei strongly condemned last night's US attacks on various areas of Yemen, including a detention center for African immigrants located in Saada province, which resulted in the killing and injury of more than 100 innocent people.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman described the continued US military attacks on civilian targets, vital infrastructures, and people's homes in various parts of Yemen, which have killed hundreds of innocent people, as a war crime, and lashed out at the silence and indifference of the United Nations and human rights institutions towards this blatant violation of the law and repeated violations of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Referring to the Zionist regime's continued genocide in the occupied territories and its aggression against Lebanon, Baghaei considered the US military aggression against Yemen as the criminal Israeli regime’s malicious plan to destroy and weaken Islamic countries and destabilize the entire West Asian region.

He called on all Islamic countries to adopt effective measures to stop the killing of the Muslim people of Yemen by the criminal Israeli regime and to prevent the continuation of genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.

