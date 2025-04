At least 35 people were killed in a US Air Force strike on a detention center for migrants from African countries in the city of Saada in northwestern Yemen, Al Masirah TV channel reported.

According to it, at least 50 others were taken to a local hospital, most in serious condition.

Another 30 people are unaccounted for. Debris removal continues at the site.

According to the channel, more than 100 migrants were in the center at the time of the attack.

MP/