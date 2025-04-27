Yemen strikes Israel's military airbase in Negev

Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, announced that the Yemeni forces hit the Israeli regime's Nevatim airbase with missiles.

"Yemeni armed forces targeted the Nawatim air base in the Negev region, located in southern occupied Palestine. The operation in the Negev region was carried out with the "Palestine 2" hypersonic ballistic missile and was successful," Saree said.

"We continue to enhance our military capabilities. The operations of the Yemeni forces in support of the Palestinian people continue and will not stop until the war against Gaza ends and the siege on the strip is lifted," he added.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

