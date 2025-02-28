Kyrgyzstan, Iran to boost trade turnover

During the talks, the Foreign Ministry reported that Jeenbek Kulubaev noted the high level of political dialogue and the stable development of bilateral relations in various fields.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries and expressed confidence in further deepening the interaction, Kazinform reported.

The parties expressed their intention to intensify trade, economic, and investment cooperation, focusing on increasing mutual trade turnover, attracting investment, and strengthening ties in transport and logistics, agriculture, tourism, and other key industries.

In addition, during the meeting, an exchange of views on current issues on the international agenda was held, and readiness to continue cooperation within the framework of such multilateral organizations as the UN, ECO, SCO, OIC, and the EAEU was confirmed.

Following the talks, agreements were reached on further developing bilateral relations and strengthening business ties, which will contribute to establishing a mutually beneficial partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Iran.

SD/