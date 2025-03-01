Iran, Brazil hold 3rd round of talks to develop agri. coop.

The third webinar of the Joint Committee for Agricultural Cooperation between Iran and Brazil (Brazil's Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply (MAPA)) was hosted by the Iranian Veterinary Organization, regarding the sanitary quarantine of raw livestock products, both imported and exported, sanitary quarantine of agricultural and horticultural products between the two countries, and bilateral scientific and technological cooperation.

In this webinar, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Head of State Veterinary Medicine Organization Alireza Rafieipour stated that cooperation between Iran and Brazil in the agricultural sector will certainly facilitate and accelerate trade and economic relations between the two countries.

It is hoped that cooperation between the two countries will be further expanded in the relevant field, he added.

