Guardian Council approves Iran-EAEU FTA bill: Spokesman

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Spokesman of the Guardian Council Hadi Tahan Nazif wrote, “The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) bill inked between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union’s member states was not found to be contrary to the Islamic law and the Constitution after being reviewed at an expert-level meeting of the Guardian Council.”

Earlier, the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade, Mohammad Atabak, noted that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member states will come into effect by the end of March or April.

