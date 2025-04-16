Iran-Russia trade turnover to grow to $10 billion in 4 years

The number of Russian entrepreneurs working with Iran has tripled in recent years. This was stated by a businessman and expert on cooperation with the Islamic Republic Aleksander Sharov, in an interview with TV BRICS.

According to him, the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran has become a stimulus for deepening economic ties, increasing trade turnover, and boosting business activity. Sharov said he believes that in the next 3-4 years, bilateral trade could grow from US$4 billion to US$10 billion, including through the supply of gas, petrochemicals, food products, and the development of trans-Caspian routes.

He emphasized that cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is also becoming increasingly relevant.

"Iran is discussing a scenario of closer connection to the EAEU – first as an observer and then, possibly, as a full member," Sharov added.

The agreement on a free trade zone between Iran and the EAEU comes into force on 15 May. The document provides for the cancellation of duties on more than 80 per cent of the goods Iran trades with the EAEU states – Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.



MNA

