Iran in talks with 10 countries to sign PTA, FTA: TPOI

By lifting Iran's economic sanctions, these agreements can help the country's economy more than before, Mohammad-Ali Dehghan-Dehnavi stated.

Until 30 years ago, the main trend in world trade was membership in the World Trade Organization (WTO). Today, however, regional unions are the main approach in trade between countries, especially because of the unilateralism of the United States, which withdrew from many agreements a few years ago, Dehghan Dehnavi noted on Monday evening in a meeting.

Explaining the measures taken after the signing of the FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the aim of this organization to promote Iranian brands abroad, he said that the country's shopping centers should enable Iranian exporters to offer their goods directly to the final consumer at the destination without intermediaries.

He termed the FTA with Eurasia a great achievement for Iran, saying that in this way, Iran will be connected to the market of five Eurasian countries, which have a trade volume of some $850 to 900 billion.

Referring to the point that Iran and Russia have made the primary agreements for launching an Iranian trade center in Moscow, he said that Iran is set to launch a trade center in Moscow.

According to the latest developments, Iran’s Guardian Council on March 3, 2025, approved the bill on FTA between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the EAEU and its member states.

