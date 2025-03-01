  1. Culture
Iran calls for expansion of tourism coop. with Kyrgyzstan

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Ali Najafi, the Iranian deputy first vice-president for international affairs and regional cooperation, has emphasized the importance of enhancing tourism cooperation between Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

Najafi held separate meetings with Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and Economy Minister Bakyt Sydykov in Bishkek on Saturday.

The Iranian and Kyrgyz delegates exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries in different fields including tourism.

The Iranian official referred to his country’s gaining observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union last month, which he said presents a significant opportunity to enhance economic cooperation with the union’s member states, including Kyrgyzstan.

Both sides emphasized the need for continuous negotiations and visits by top officials as part of efforts to boost cooperation.   

