Iran’s parl. speaker Ghalibaf forwards Iran-EAEU FTA bill

In accordance with the Article 123 of the Constitution, Iranian parliament speaker, in a letter penned to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, communicated the law of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Islamic Republic of Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and its member states.

The bill, consisting of a single article and three notes attached to the text of the agreement, which includes an introduction, 147 articles, and six appendices, was approved by the Guardian Council on March 02, 2025 after being approved at the open session of the Iranian Parliament on February 04.

