Oct 20, 2024, 3:07 PM

I.R. Railway ready to enhance ties with TRACECA corridor

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – The chief executive of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, known as RAI, Jabbar Ali Zakeri has announced Iran’s readiness to boost ties with TRACECA corridor members.

Zakeri made the remarks in a meeting with TRACECA Corridor Secretary General Asset Assavbayev in Tehran on Sunday.

Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) has good ties with a significant number of TRACECA member countries in the field of transportation, and “we hope that this interaction with 13 other countries would be increased,” he added.

Compared to last Iranian calendar year, rail routes have become more active in the north-south and east-west corridors, Zakeri said, adding that now a part of the rail network of the north-south and east-west corridors is incomplete, and necessary measures are being taken to fix them.

Assavbayev, for his part, expressed the corridor’s members’ interest in using the potential of Iran’s corridors, saying that this allows the member countries to increase trade from Central Asia to Turkey through Iran.

TRACECA is an international transport program involving the European Union and 12 member states of the Eastern European, Caucasus, and Central Asian regions. The program aims to strengthen economic relations, trade, and transport in the regions of the Black Sea basin, South Caucasus, and Central Asia.

