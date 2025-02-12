Iran, Kyrgyzstan stress strengthening coop. in transportation

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh held a meeting with Minister of Transportation of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Syrgabaev Absattar Toktogulovich on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Inland Transport Committee (ITC) held in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to enhance and strengthen cooperation in the field of transportation and explored avenues for boosting cooperation in the areas of road and rail sectors.

Kyrgyz minister of transportation, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the meeting with Iranian counterpart and invited her to take part in Europe-Caucasus-Asia International Transport Corridor (TRACECA) Summit which will be held in Iran on February 26.

Syrgabaev Absattar Toktogulovich also called for more interaction and further cooperation of the two countries in the field of transportation.

