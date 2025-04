The meeting focused on expanding joint projects across key sectors, including transportation, customs, water and energy, oil and gas, and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

Iran’s Roads Minister Sadegh is heading a high-level Iranian delegation to Azerbaijan from April 7 to 10 to review progress on past agreements, remove barriers to joint ventures, and lay the groundwork for an upcoming visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Baku.

MNA