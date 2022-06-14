Iran calls for tariff reduction among TRACECA members

Rostam Ghasemi made the remarks in a meeting with the TRACECA Secretary General Asset Assavbayev.

The members of the Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA) Initiative enjoy specific features and roles, he said, adding that the roles, including sea and land transport, could facilitate regional transportation as a result of all-out cooperation.

Iran has no restrictions on transit cooperation, both in the maritime and land sectors, with member states, he underlined.

Visa is not required for transport cooperation between Iran and Turkey, he said, noting that Iran calls for the facilitation of this aspect for other member states.

Set up in 1993 in Brussels, TRACECA is an international transport program involving the European Union and 12 member states of the Eastern European, Caucasus, and Central Asian regions. The program's aim is to bolster economic relations, trade, and transport in the regions of the Black Sea basin, South Caucasus as well as Central Asia.

