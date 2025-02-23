Nasrallah’s martyrdom will keep torch of resistance aflame

Chief Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami addressed a ceremony commemorating assassinated Hezbollah leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine in Tehran's Grand Mossalla simultaneous with a big ceremony held in Beirut, Lebanon on Sunday afternoon

"Nasrallah’s martyrdom will keep torch of resistance lit in Lebanon," said general Salami, adding that "Nasrallah led first victory of Muslims against Zionists in 2006."

"Nasrallah stood up against US-Israeli military formation and defeated them," according to the IRGC chief.

"Heroic Hezbollah loyally entered the battle in support of Gaza and changed the equation," according to him.

The IRGC commander-in-chief continued to say that the Lebanese people will expel remaining Israeli forces from their lands completely.

"Israel was forced to agree to all conditions set by Hamas, creating scenes of victory," General Salami also said.

MNA