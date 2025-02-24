Nasrallah funeral ‘global resonance of resistance’: IRGC

It came a day after the funeral ceremony of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the late leader of Hezbollah, and his deputy and appointed successor Sayyed Hashem Safieddine in Beirut, where massive crowds from various regions of Lebanon and around the world converged to bid farewell to the two resistance leaders, according to Press TV.

In a statement on Monday, the IRGC said the funeral, held amid the threatening moves by the Israeli regime’s fighter jets, has turned into a “global echo of anti-Zionist resistance.”

This great historical event in the Muslim world and in Beirut demonstrated that Hezbollah, the heroic and victorious Resistance of Lebanon, and the Islamic Ummah continue to move forward with vitality, strength, and determination to dismantle the occupation of al-Quds al-Sharif and Islamic lands,” the statement read.

It described the “glorious and epic” funeral procession for the two Hezbollah icons in Beirut as a manifestation of the vitality of Hezbollah and the doctrine of anti-Zionist resistance of the Islamic Ummah.

The ceremony, which was attended by millions of enthusiastic mourners, amid the humiliating and threatening actions of the Israeli fighter jets, became a manifestation of Islam’s power and Lebanon’s comprehensive national unity as well as globalization of anti-Zionist resistance contrary to the enemies’ wishes and evil desires, the statement emphasized.

It said huge crowds of mourners from different countries with diverse religions, ethnicities and political parties renewed their allegiance to the martyrs of resistance and gave a strong response to the enemies of the Axis of Resistance.

The IRGC warned the “leaders of the criminal, child-killing, racist, and terrorist Zionist regime” that there is no escape from the inevitable and difficult fate that awaits them.

MNA