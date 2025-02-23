  1. Video
Netanyahu's speech disrupted by families of soldiers

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was attending the graduation ceremony of a group of Israeli army soldiers, a number of families disrupted his speech by chanting "Shame on you" and "Go to Nir Oz Town."

The Nir Oz Town is among the areas in the occupied territories that were captured by Palestinian resistance fighters during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

