"If peace for Ukraine depends on it, and if my resignation is needed, I am ready... I can trade my position for NATO," Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv, emphasizing he would leave his post without delay if required, Roya News reported.

Zelensky also mentioned that Ukraine is "making progress" with the United States on a deal for critical resources.

Ukraine does not want US President Donald Trump just as a mediator, that is not enough, he added.

