No country allowed to underline Iran-Yemen amicable ties

Speaking on the occasion of celebration of 46th anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in Yemeni capital of Sanaa, the ambassador stated that Yemen's positions on the fundamental issues of the nation and its enemies indicate the bright future of this country under Leader of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

Turning to Yemen's positions regarding developments in the Islamic Ummah, he emphasized, “We will not allow any country to affect Iran's intimate relations with Yemen.”

Yemen's positions on the current issues reflect the country's firm determination based on belief of this country.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is the first country which has established relations with Yemeni government of “Change and Construction" based in Sanaa.

