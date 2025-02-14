Iran at forefront of fight against al-Qaeda, ISIL: Envoy

Ali Mohammad Rezaei made the remarks during a press conference in the Yemeni capital Sana’a on Thursday, according to Press TV.

He, meanwhile, highlighted the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy principles, stating, “Iran consistently respects the sovereignty of its neighbors and adheres to a policy of non-aggression concerning regional countries.”

The stance, reiterated by the envoy, reflected Iran’s broader diplomatic approach, which prioritizes peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and cooperation with neighboring nations, observers say.

Rezaei reasserted the Islamic Republic’s long-standing position against foreign military presence in the region, declaring, “For the past decade, Iran has advocated for withdrawal of foreign forces from the region and an end to external interference in Yemen’s internal affairs.”

The call, experts point out, aligns with the country’s overarching strategy to reduce tensions and promote regional autonomy, particularly in conflict-affected nations like Yemen.

MNA