Iran, China pursuing 'new era' of strategic interaction

Islamic Republic’s Consul General in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou Hossein Darvishi made the remarks on Tuesday, speaking at a ceremony commemorating the 46th anniversary of the victory of the country’s historic Islamic Revolution, according to Press TV.

"In recent years, the two ancient Asian partners have pursued a new era of strategic interactions within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership," Darvishi stated.

"Guided by common values of mutual respect, equality, and peace, this partnership reflects the firm commitment of the Iranian government to foster lasting and all-encompassing cooperation with China,” he stated.

He elaborated on the long-standing relationship between Iran and China, stressing the countries’ historical ties and deep-rooted cultural connections, and emphasizing how these foundations have paved the way for an evolving strategic partnership.

The 14th administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to create a new model of enduring friendship and collaboration [between the nations]," the official said in the same context.

Iran and China have significantly strengthened their bilateral relations in recent years, particularly following the signing of a 25-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement in 2021.

The encompassing framework provided by the agreement aims to enhance cooperation in economic, technological, and infrastructural development, reflecting both nations' commitment to long-term mutual growth.

Darvishi emphasized that the unwavering determination of both countries' top leadership to advance the partnership, irrespective of global geopolitical shifts, heralds a bright future for Iran-China cooperation.

"This partnership not only solidifies our historical friendship, but also charts new horizons for stable and sustainable collaboration between our nations," he added.

MNA