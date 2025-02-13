  1. Politics
Takht-Ravanchi:

Iran stance on immutability of geopolitics of region clear

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi says that Iran’s position on the inalterability of the geopolitics of the region is crystal clear.

Speaking in a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Iran Grigor Hakobyan in Tehran on Thursday, he pointed to Iran's clear position on Armenia's territorial integrity, adding that Islamic Republic of Iran still maintains its position on the immutability of the region's geopolitical situation.

Takht-Ravanchi reiterated Iran’s opposition to any geopolitical changes in the region.

Iran attaches great importance to expanding its relations with the Republic of Armenia, he emphasized.

Armenian envoy to Iran, for his part, congratulated the 46th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and stated that deepening relations with Iran based on the mutual trust and respect is of paramount importance for the government and people of Armenia.

During the meeting, issues related to the cooperation between Armenia and Iran in the political, economic, infrastructure, energy, and regional developments were discussed between the two sides.

