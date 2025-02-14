Massive turnout on Bahman 22 rally conveys unity message

Addressing worshippers at Imam Khomeini (RA) Mosalla in Tehran, the cleric emphasized that people from all walks of life once again showed their loyalty to the Islamic Establishment with their massive turnout on Bahman 22 rally, marking the glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979.

Iranian people, with their massive turnout on Bahman 22 rally, conveyed the message of unity and amity to the world, emphasizing that they have stood by the ideals of the Islamic Revolution firmly, the senior cleric underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Tehran Friday prayers leader pointed to the US maximum pressure policy against the Iranian people and government, adding that the US government has imposed maximum pressure against Iranian people for 45 years and could not do a damn thing during these years.

The US government has left no stone unturned to undermine the Islamic Revolution of Iran in the international arena since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution but Iranian people, under the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, have thwarted their malicious plots and conspiracies, he continued.

US President Donald Trump has called Iran the world's biggest sponsor of terrorism and a supporter of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, while the US government itself is the world's biggest terrorist who assassinated former Iran’s IRGC Commander Martyr Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Deputy Head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and have dropped bombs on people of Gaza for 15 months, Khatamu added.

MA/6378390