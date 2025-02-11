Armenia PM congratulates Leader on Islamic Rev. victory anniv

In his congratulatory message, Armenian prime minister stated that the cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan will be further expanded under the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution.

"With the continued and unwavering support and guidance of the leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the two countries will deepen cooperation in all fields and also will outline the new strategic plans aimed at expanding cooperation which will contribute to both strengthening the friendship between the two countries and stability of the region,” Pashinyan emphasized.

Armenian prime minister also recalled his constructive meetings and talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in the field of bilateral relations and regional developments, expressing hope that the two countries will be able to "bring the friendly cooperation between Armenia and Iran to a new qualitative level and in line with the interests of the two friendly countries."

Earlier, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and also foreign minister of India had congratulated the 46th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Pezeshkian.

"On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran (the Victory Day of the Islamic Revolution), I wish you and all the people the best and the most sincere congratulations," Ilham Aliyev wrote in a letter to Leader of Islamic Revolution.

"We attach special importance to developing our intergovernmental relations and expanding our cooperation based on these principles," he added.

