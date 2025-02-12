OIC to hold emergency meeting at Iran FM's suggestion

After the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi requested, Egypt said Tuesday that a preliminary agreement has been reached to hold an emergency ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to reject the relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held talks with his counterparts from OIC member states, including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran, and Jordan, to address Palestinian developments, a Foreign Ministry statement said, according to Anadolu Agency.

"These discussions resulted in a preliminary agreement to hold an emergency OIC ministerial meeting following the Arab summit in Cairo on Feb. 27,” the statement said.

No specific date has been set for the meeting.

The meeting aims to "reaffirm the longstanding Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic positions on the Palestinian cause and uphold the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the right to self-determination and to live in their homeland and on their land," the ministry said.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for taking over Gaza and resettling Palestinians to neighboring countries, including Egypt and Jordan, an idea widely rejected by Palestinian and Arab leaders.

His proposal comes amid a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement that took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19, pausing Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 people and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

