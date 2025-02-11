Regional unity ‘only way’ to counter Israel: Iran top general

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri says unity among regional countries is the “only way” to counter Israel’s aggressive and expansionist agenda in the region.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Admiral Abdullah Khamis Al Raisi, the Chief of Staff of the Sultanate of Oman's Armed Forces (SAF), in Tehran on Tuesday.

General Baqeri praised the long-standing friendship between Iran and Oman, noting that leaders from both nations have worked hard to strengthen their ties.

Iran’s top general said he was pleased with the growing military cooperation between the two countries, especially in light of recent developments in the region.

He emphasized the need to improve maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman to combat smuggling and ensure stability.

General Baqeri invited Oman to join the upcoming “Maritime Security Belt” naval exercise, stressing the importance of working together to tackle security challenges.

The general also pointed out the potential for expanding cooperation in various areas, including military training, counter-terrorism efforts, and cultural exchanges.

Admiral Al Raisi, for his part, said that the relationship between Iran and Oman is built on mutual trust. He reaffirmed Oman’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in military and security matters.

Both military leaders condemned Israel’s aggression in the region, especially its plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from their homeland in Gaza.

MNA/IRN