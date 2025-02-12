China to take Gaza issue to UN security council meeting

Fu Cong, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations said on Wednesday that his country has informed members of the UN Security Council that it intends to bring up the Gaza issue during closed-door consultations of the Security Council on Wednesday.

According to the media, China's representative to the Security Council listened to the concerns of Arab ambassadors about recent developments in Gaza yesterday.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for taking over Gaza and resettling Palestinians to neighboring countries, including Egypt and Jordan, an idea widely rejected by Palestinian and Arab leaders.

His proposal comes amid a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement that took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19, pausing Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 people and left the enclave in ruins.

MNA