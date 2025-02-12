Jordan King discusses Gaza by phone with Egyptian President

The Egyptian presidency said in a statement reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "Sisi received a phone call from Jordanian King Abdullah II to discuss developments in the occupied Palestinian territories."

It added that "President Sisi and the Jordanian King stressed the unity of the Egyptian and Jordanian positions, including the necessity of fully implementing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza," stressing that "the two parties stressed the importance of starting the reconstruction process of the Gaza Strip immediately without displacing the Palestinian people from their land."

It continued that "the two parties expressed their keenness to cooperate closely with the US President with the aim of achieving permanent peace in the Middle East and leading a path that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."

