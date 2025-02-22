Iran to host science ministers of OIC states next year

Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simaei Sarraf posted a video on his account on social media Saturday, and wrote, “Two weeks ago, I left for Saudi Arabia to invite the secretary general of the OIC organization and also to resume students’ Umrah (minor pilgrimage to Mecca) after nearly a decade of closure."

In a meeting with the secretary general of OIC, “I announced Iran’s readiness for further scientific and technological cooperation with the OIC member states, especially on the issue of science and technology parks and implementing professor and student exchange programs for the scientific development and international scientific relations.”

