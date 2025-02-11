Netanyahu makes same demand regarding prisoners

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the ceasefire in Gaza would end if Hamas resistance movement did not return captives held in the enclave by noon on Saturday.

“The military will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated,” he said in a video statement, according to Reuters.

The US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would propose cancelling the ceasefire in Gaza and “let hell break out” if all Israeli captives held by Hamas were not released by midday Saturday.

Sami Abu Zuhri, a high-ranking member of the Hamas political bureau denounced the US president’s call for cancellation of the Gaza ceasefire unless the Palestinian resistance movement frees all remaining Israeli captives until Saturday saying saying that Donald Trump must remember that the only way for the return of Israeli captives is to respect the deal.

Meanwhile Hamas said on Monday evening that it will delay the release of more Israeli captives planned for Saturday “until further notice,” due to the Tel Aviv regime’s violations of the ceasefire in Gaza.

