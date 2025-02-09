Iran Army Navy to unveil new electronic warfare equipment

Turning to the past yearlong achievements of the country’s Army Navy Force, he emphasized that the new missile and electronic warfare’s equipment of the Iranian Army Navy Force will be unveiled in the coming months.

The Iranian Army Navy is focusing on upgrading and producing subsurface vessels, he said, adding, “In addition to upgrading and producing new subsurface vessels, new weapons and systems will also be unveiled in the areas of missiles and electronic warfare.”

Regarding the Iranian Army Navy Force’s dispatched flotillas, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stated that "Dena" Destroyer has been dispatched to Indonesia to conduct a joint exercise in Bali Islands.

The Iranian Army Navy Force, along with China, Russia, South Africa and other BRICS member states, has been invited to participate in Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Naval Drill.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the chief commander of Iran’s Army Navy Force referred to the US nuclear fleets that have posed a serious threat against the environment of the region and noted that presence of unjustified fleets in the region has strengthened the ill phenomenon of maritime terrorism.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s greatest concern is the presence of the unjustified fleets in the region, he added.

