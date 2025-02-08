Iran, Pakistan to strengthen naval cooperation

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, arrived in Karachi on Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Aman-25’ International Maritime Exercise.

Speaking about the significance of Iran-Pakistan naval cooperation, Irani emphasized that Iran's high-level presence in this international exercise underscores the strategic importance of Tehran-Islamabad relations. He stated that the main objective of Iran’s participation is to enhance operational capabilities at sea and pave the way for future bilateral naval drills.

Highlighting the deployment of Iran’s naval units and special operations team to the exercise, he expressed hope that joint naval interactions between Iran and Pakistan will set the stage for more bilateral exercises in the future.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Iranian Embassy and Military Attaché Office in Pakistan in expanding naval cooperation. Furthermore, he announced plans to invite Pakistan’s naval forces to future exercises hosted by Iran.

Irani is visiting Pakistan at the official invitation of the Commander of the Pakistan Navy to participate in the Aman-25 naval exercise and the AMAN Dialogue.

The Iranian Navy is taking part in the ninth edition of Pakistan’s multinational naval exercise, dubbed AMAN-25, which began in the port of Karachi on Friday.

Pakistan Navy is hosting the maritime exercise with the participation of navies along with their ships, aircraft, special operation forces, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) marine teams and observers from over 60 countries.

According to organizers, the event aims to enhance maritime security and foster international cooperation in the face of regional and global challenges.

A combat ship, part of a delegation from the Iranian Navy, is also present in the drills, which will run from February 7 to 11.

On the sidelines of this exercise, the Iranian military delegation is scheduled to participate in the inaugural AMAN Dialogue, focusing on maritime cooperation. It will also meet with various delegations, including Pakistani military officials.

Pakistan had officially invited Iran to take part in the exercises during a recent visit by the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri to Islamabad.

