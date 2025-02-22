Iran army uses new tactics, ammunition in Zolfaqar 2025 drill

The use of new tactics, equipment, ammunition, and techniques, that were designed and implemented for the first time in the country, is the salient feature of Army’s Zolfaqar 1403 (2025) joint military exercise.

The implementation of the strengthened coastal defense operation in the Army's Strategic Naval Force showed that the country’s army has reached a level of capability that can prevent any potential aggression at sea.

On the first day of the exercise, “we achieved our goals in coastal defense, so that our capability and deterrence must be upgraded in line with the current threats, and the enemy will definitely reconsider his calculations,” he underlined.

Regarding the dispatch of Iran’s army force’s flotillas to the high seas, Irani stated that Iranian Navy is present in all parts of the Indian Ocean with indigenous vessels.

Iran Army Force’s floating units are present in the Strait of Malacca and around the Gulf of Aden, so that it currently has dispatched five operational and training flotillas to the seas simultaneously.

The Dena and Jamaran destroyers, the armored missile cruiser, and Fateh submarine are among the domestic achievements that have been equipped with the world’s latest technologies, he continued.

Iran’s Army Navy Force also has improved its capabilities in tackling micro-UAVs, flying and floating threats, Irani added.

