Iran Navy to receive ‘unique’ homegrown Zagros destroyer

“This week, a unique military vessel called Zagros, [which is developed] with Iranian knowledge and capabilities and [enjoys] distinctive features, will be launched into the water to start operating in the region,” Irani said on Monday.

The Zagros destroyer is the newest and the most state-of-the-art destroyer in the Navy and is designed for both combat and intelligence missions, according to Press TV.

Irani also said that the country’s largest military hub will be opened in the strategic area of Jask this week, adding that it encompasses specialized dock posts featuring the most advanced equipment.

Praising the quality of vessel manufacturing industry in Iran as very high, he said that “the 86th fleet of Iran’s Navy, by overcoming various obstacles, managed to show the world powers the maritime capability of the Islamic Republic, and provide a platform for exploiting blue economy.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Irani appreciated the efforts of the knowledge-based companies and scientists in the field of vessel manufacturing and the development of maritime industries, saying, “With your capability, you defeated the so-called American exceptionalism in the seas and oceans and showed that those areas belong to all nations.”

Referring to the presence of Iran’s naval forces in international waters, he noted, “Today, the power of Iran’s Navy has reached such a level that other countries seek to use our capacity and capability.”

Iran’s Navy has in recent years achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing surface and sub-surface vessels. It has also increased its presence in international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers.

The Iranian naval forces have also staged several military drills with different countries, including Russia, China and Pakistan, over the past years to promote combat readiness.

They have also been involved in joint efforts aimed at countering piracy and maritime terrorism, exchanging information in naval rescue and relief operations as well as sharing operational and tactical experience to enhance the security and stability of international maritime trade.

