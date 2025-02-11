  1. Iran
Iran Army Aerospace Force to unveil new achievements

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – The Aerospace Force of Iran's Army is set to unveil new achievements.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army Aviation, more commonly known as the Havaniruz, ‎is the army aviation of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Ground Forces.

The commander of Havaniruz Ghasem Khamooshi said that the Army force is set to unveil new achievements in the near future.

Stating that today, Havaniruz is at the peak of its readiness, Khamooshi said that a large helicopter complex of the ground force is ready for operation and has achieved significant success in the field of producing world-class spare parts and equipment.

