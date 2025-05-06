Iran's military power stands at world-class level

Speaking in a local ceremony on the occasion of the commemoration of the National Day of Teachers, he noted that the country’s military and naval power is at all-time high.

Iran owes its maritime power and strength in the international arena to the industrious and unflinching efforts of teachers, he said, adding that teachers have the best medals and badges in spreading the characteristics of humanity in the society.

Shahid Morteza Motahari is a theorist and role model for all teachers, and the greatest characteristic of Morteza Motahari was his view to the the oppressed nations.

Strengthening the deterrence power in the country is the prime goal of Iran’s Navy Force, he said, adding, “The most important point is this that the talented youth of the country are able to stand against the great devil, even with a small boat.”

Teachers' Day is a special day for the appreciation of teachers as a celebration to honor them for their special contributions in a particular field area or the community tone in education.

MNA