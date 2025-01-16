Electronic warfare units to be stationed in Iran's Jask

Rear Admiral Irani made the remarks while speaking at a ceremony in Jask on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, new defense equipment, including missile systems, joined Iran's Army Navy in the Jask region in a ceremony. The event was held in the presence of related Iranian officials.

Commenting on the development, Irani said that the equipment allocated to this region includes surface, subsurface, and unmanned manned and unmanned flying vehicles.

Regarding the defense field, different types of missiles with medium, long, and strategic ranges have been deployed in this area, he said.

Also, in the marine cruise sector, there are various types of unmanned and subsurface systems with multi-purpose capabilities and different types of unmanned flight equipment that can contribute to providing stable security in the region for Iran and neighboring countries, Irani continued.

MP/6348442