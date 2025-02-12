Future of governance must be digital, productive: Kharrazi

Addressing the 12th World Governments Summit 2025, he referred to the transformation of governance in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social justice and emphasized that future of governance must not only be digital, rather it must be fair and productive.

Kharrazi expounded on the key issues surrounding the transformation of governance in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social justice and noted that AI should serve as a tool for advancing justice, empowering individuals, and building shared prosperity.

This advanced technology should be used to create just, inclusive, and resilient societies, he said, highlighting that the future of governance must not only be digital, but also fair, compassionate, and productive.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just about automating administrative tasks or industries, rather, it (AI) strengthens human cognition, he said, adding, “We will witness the combination of human intelligence with the AI capabilities in the next few decades.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kharrazi pointed to the role of artificial intelligence in predicting crises, disasters and better management of the resources, adding that predictive governance turns the governments from reactionary structures into a preventive and dynamic institution and can manage the crises before their occurrence.

Artificial intelligence offers a unique opportunity to fill social and economic gaps. This technology can ensure equitable access to health, education, and financial services, he added.

