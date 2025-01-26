Iranian drones fire AI-powered missiles in Persian Gulf drill

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri told reporters in Iran’s southern port city of Bushehr on Sunday that IRGC Navy units fired a wide range of surface (coast)-to-sea as well as surface-to-surface missiles with different ranges were fired on the second day of large-scale Payambar-e-A’azam (The Great Prophet) military exercise, press Tv reported.

He noted that IRGC technicians have furnished multirole Mohajer-6 ISTAR unmanned aerial vehicles and Ababil-5 combat drones with a new version of Qaem and Almas precision-guided missiles that incorporate artificial intelligence features to strike designated targets.

The commander stated that the IRGC Navy launched for the first time Navvab missiles to provide aerial protection for the indigenous Shahid (Martyr) Soleimani patrol combat vessel.

Tangsiri highlighted that IRGC naval forces also fired cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as the upgraded version of Qadr missiles, whose range and precision have been improved to counter electronic warfare.

According to the commander, Payambar-e-A’azam naval exercises were aimed at promoting the preparedness of the IRGC naval forces in the face of any adventurism by the enemies and sent a message of peace and friendship to neighboring countries.

