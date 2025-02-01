IRGC Navy unveils new 'underground missile city' in S Iran

IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami visited the “missile city” on Iran’s southern shores on Saturday.

During the visit, Salami inspected the combat readiness of the IRGC Navy’s missile units at the new facility.

The upgraded missiles stationed in the subterranean base are also equipped to counter electronic warfare and can be operational in the shortest time possible.

This is the third underground missile base unveiled by the IRGC in less than a month.

On January 18, the IRGC Navy showcased an underground naval missile base in an undisclosed location in the Persian Gulf.

Earlier, on January 10, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force had unveiled another underground missile city.

Iran says its ballistic missiles are an important deterrent against the United States and Israel, insisting that its missile program is non-negotiable.

Early in January, the Iranian Armed Forces launched massive military exercises across the country. The war games included drills in which the IRGC defended nuclear installations in Natanz in central Iran against mock attacks by missiles and drones.

