Official stresses need to institutionalize AI in petchem ind.

Hassan Abbaszadeh made the remarks on Saturday during a ceremony to sign a cooperation agreement for the development of an AI assistant for the petrochemical industry.

He noted that the petrochemical sector has achieved favorable growth due to its existing infrastructure and already utilizes some of the most advanced technologies.

Abbaszadeh highlighted that the foundation of the petrochemical industry lies in the use of technologies, technical expertise, and licenses.

He stressed the need to establish a roadmap for integrating global knowledge and AI into the industry.

"Today, with the use of cutting-edge knowledge and technology, we can move toward sustainable development in all dimensions," the NPC head said.

The deputy minister added that all petrochemical complexes can be interconnected through a comprehensive plan, enabling forward-looking assessments.

"In the first step, data should be collected at a central hub, and necessary analyses should be accelerated to facilitate the best decision-making," he said.

Abbaszadeh explained that in the next phase, the market for petrochemical products could be linked to a central database. "Market analyses can be conducted using recorded data, and holdings seeking market development can utilize this capacity," he said.

He further noted that AI could be used to analyze the need for new units based on national requirements, data, and technology. "For example, this data can inform us about which products in the chain have higher added value," he said.

Abbaszadeh emphasized the importance of fostering collaboration and interaction to facilitate joint efforts. He said the agreement should be pursued by all stakeholders to be formalized into a contract.

Following negotiations with Marun Petrochemical Company, it was agreed that the company would take a leading role in this initiative.

