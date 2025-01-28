BRICS News Digest for the previous week

Nigeria becomes 9th BRICS partner country

Brazil welcomed Nigeria’s decision to join the partnership

Brazilian Development Bank increases its financing of country's agribusiness sector by 26% in 2024

According to the President of the financial institution, Aloizio Mercadante, in this way the bank promotes the adoption of low-carbon technologies in the sector.

The Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) has approved financing of 52.3 billion Brazilian reais (US$5,65 billion) for the country's agricultural sector in 2024, an increase of 26 per cent compared to 2023.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping summarise results of cooperation between Russia and China for 2024

The Russian leader said that the countries' trade turnover grew by 7 per cent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks via video link on 21 January.

Iran boosts health tourism to attract 2 million medical tourists

The nation strives for UNESCO recognition as the tourism sector soars.

South Africa to use World Economic Forum for strengthening ties with ASEAN

The event also provides a platform to promote the country’s G20 presidency.

Ethiopia generates US$1.5 billion from gold exports in six months

Apart from gold, other sectors, including coffee, pulses, oilseeds, grains, spices, and cereals, soared.

India becomes global leader in workplace digital transformation

1 per cent of Indian employees have reached advanced levels of digital proficiency.

India is setting a global benchmark in workplace digital transformation, with projections indicating the country could achieve advanced digital maturity within the next decade.

Russian Ambassador to Indonesia announces possible shift to national currencies in bilateral trade



He expressed hope that Indonesia's accession to BRICS would help resolve issues related to payments

Egyptian and Russian presidents discuss establishment of Russian industrial zone in Suez Canal area

The leaders emphasised their interest in further strengthening cooperation between Moscow and Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on 21 January.

Abu Dhabi announces launch of strategy aimed at transforming the emirate into AI-enabled government

The strategy includes building a robust digital infrastructure to achieve 100 per cent cloud adoption in government operations and full automation of all processes.

Belarus intends to join BRICS New Development Bank

The Belarusian delegation discussed the development of financial mechanisms in BRICS at a meeting with the head of the NDB

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergey Lukashevich met with President of the New Development Bank (NDB) Dilma Rousseff.

Source: TV BRICS