IGTC announces 2 bcm increase in gas transmission this year

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to the District 2 of gas transmission operations, Payman Khazraei noted that more than 228 billion cubic meters of gas has so far been transmitted to the nationwide grid, showing a 2 billion cubic meters more than that of the same period of last year.

The managing director of the company announced the readiness of all stations and high-pressure lines of the company for the transmission of gas and network stability, stating, “In addition to localizing equipment and overhauling the turbine fleet, network maintenance and stability management will be improved using modern technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in cooperation with the knowledge-based companies.”

