Microsoft deepened ties with Israeli army during Gaza war

The Israeli military’s reliance on Microsoft’s cloud technology and artificial intelligence systems surged during the most intensive phase of its bombardment of Gaza, leaked documents reveal, according to The Guardian.

The files offer an inside view of how Microsoft deepened its relationship with Israel’s defense establishment after 7 October 2023, supplying the military with greater computing and storage services and striking at least $10m in deals to provide thousands of hours of technical support.

Microsoft’s deep ties with Israel’s military are revealed in an investigation by the Guardian with the Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and a Hebrew-language outlet, Local Call. It is based in part on documents obtained by Drop Site News, which has published its own story.

The investigation, which also draws on interviews with sources from across Israel’s defense and intelligence establishment, sheds new light on how the Israeli military turned to major US tech companies to meet the technological demands of war.

After launching its offensive in Gaza in October 2023, the Israeli military faced a sudden rush in demand for storage and computing power, leading it to swiftly expand its computing infrastructure and embrace what one commander described as “the wonderful world of cloud providers”.

As a result, multiple Israeli defense sources said, the Israeli military has become increasingly dependent on the likes of Microsoft, Amazon and Google to store and analyze greater volumes of data and intelligence information for a longer period.

The leaked documents, which include commercial records from Israel’s defense ministry and files from Microsoft’s Israeli subsidiary, suggest Microsoft’s products and services, chiefly its Azure cloud computing platform, were used by units across Israel’s air, ground and naval forces, as well as its intelligence directorate.

MNA