President urges well-planned use of modern Tech. in Iran

“We should identify our current status before taking any decision and measure, and then we should monitor the path taken by developed countries regarding the use of modern-day technologies in order to be able to fill the gaps,” the president said on Monday.

He made the comments in a meeting with members of the ‘Steering Council of Knowledge-Based Technologies and Products’ in Tehran.

The use of modern-day technologies, especially AI, will help reduce the costs and render services to the public at a higher quality and in a faster way, the president said, his official website reported.

Pointing to the practical applications of AI in medical services, particularly in the provinces that lack medical specialists, Pezeshkian said AI can also be used to help address the existing energy imbalances across the country.

In this regard, the knowledge-based companies can cooperate with the administration in plans to generate 30,000 MW of solar energy within a year, the president added.

Concluding his remarks, Pezeshkian stressed the need for a comprehensive and global approach to using modern-day technologies, saying it would help determine priorities in accordance with global requirements and domestic needs.

MP/TSN3246603