Iranians celebrate Gaza resistance's victory on Friday

The Israeli regime was forced to give in to pressures imposed by the Gaza resistance groups and accepted a ceasefire deal on Wednesday with Hamas, despite all its claims that it launched the genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip 15 months ago with the destruction of Hamas as its main objective.

To celebrate the victory of the Palestinian resistance over the Zionist Israeli regime, Iranians will hold rallies dubbed "Victory Friday" after the Friday Prayers in towns across the country.

Since the announcement of the ceasefire agreement by the Qatari officials in Doha on Friday evening, many Muslims across the world have poured into streets to celebrate the victory of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the genocidal war waged by the Zionist Israeli regime in Gaza Strip over the past 15 months.

This item is being updated...