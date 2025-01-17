  1. Politics
‘Gaza ceasefire’ victory for Resistance Front against Israel

TEHRAN Jan. 17 (MNA) – The provisional Leader of Tehran Friday Prayers said Gaza ceasefire reached between Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and Zionist regime is a great victory of Resistance Front against the criminal Zionist regime.

Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi pointed to Wednesday-announced Gaza ceasefire and added that ceasefire was imposed on the United States and Zionist regime.

With the imposition of tough sanctions imposed against the Islamic Iran, enemies of the country left no stone unturned to sow seeds of discord among the Iranian people but all their malicious plots and objectives were fully thwarted and neutralized, he emphasized.

The senior cleric went on to say that the country, benefited from the most experienced and talented youth, can overcome many problems facing ahead.

The provisional Friday prayers leader went on to say that the country is able to foil malicious plots of enemy with unity, amity and perseverance.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Sedighi pointed to the military might of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Army Force of the country, adding that long- and medium-range missiles and also missile city constitute a part of Iran’s military power.

Turning to Gaza ceasefire, the Tehran Friday Prayers leader hailed the Resistance Front for the great victory of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, over the criminal Zionist regime and emphasized that the ceasefire was imposed on the United States and the criminal Zionist regime.

The US president called the Gaza ceasefire a bad deal, he added.

