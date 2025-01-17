How Arab media cover truce agreement in Gaza

Israel's brutal assault on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, following a historic operation by Hamas-led groups in retaliation for escalating atrocities against Palestinians.

Since then, the occupying regime has killed at least 46,788 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and injured nearly 110,450 others in Gaza.

A ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt was announced by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani late Wednesday.

The agreement is structured in three phases and is set to take effect on Sunday, lasting 42 days.

The truce aims to end Israel's devastating aggression and includes a substantial prisoner exchange, with 1,000 prisoners from Gaza to be released alongside hundreds of detainees serving long sentences.

The first phase entails the release of 33 captives, including children, women, female soldiers, men over 50, and the wounded, along with a gradual, partial withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Shortly after the announcement of the ceasefire agreement, Arab media and the users on social media reacted to the deal.

Arabic-speaking analysts stress that Tel Aviv's withdrawal from its stubborn positions on the Gaza Strip, especially the Netzarim and Philadelphi Corridor, means that the Zionist regime conceded a major defeat against the resistance of Palestinian forces.

The report by Israeli media i24 News highlights that Israel has made significant concessions in the ceasefire agreement, yet Hamas is emerging stronger than before.

Abdul Bari Atwan, a Palestinian-born British journalist and the editor-in-chief of Rai al-Youm, said that the current agreement reflects a victory for the Palestinian people, as evidenced by the depressed expressions of Netanyahu and his cabinet.

He notes that Netanyahu is unlikely to celebrate this agreement, while a wave of joy among Palestinians signals their success.

Atwan asserts that Netanyahu's goals have not been achieved over the past 15 months, and it was the persistent resistance of the Palestinian people that compelled him to accept the deal.

Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV network reported that after 15 months of Zionist atrocities in the Gaza Strip, Tel Aviv authorities were forced to respond positively to legitimate demands of the resistance in the shadow of the very complex conditions that dominate the occupied territories.

However, these same officials have repeatedly strongly and publicly opposed the request, claiming that they will continue the war against the Gaza Strip indefinitely, but have now been forced to accept the ceasefire by enduring a heavy defeat.

A user, by its account @aalnassi, wrote on social media that the Hamas movement is still so steady that it can target the depth of the occupied territory until the last moment.

Another user @mohamedAMonailm wrote: "The Zionist regime killed 81 Palestinians after the ceasefire agreement". Is this the same enemy that many countries compete against to normalize relations with?

Also, a user @alsafi_husien wrote: "History will write that the Shiites dedicated all their wealth to Gaza". We thank Iran, Lebanon, and Yemen.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour