G7 urges full implementation of Gaza ceasefire

"We, the Leaders of the G7, fully endorse and will stand behind the ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Zionist regime," according to the website of the European Council.

"This is a significant development that has the potential to secure the release of all remaining hostages; further facilitate urgently needed humanitarian aid; and pave the way for civilians to return to, and rebuild, their homes and their lives," the statement continued.

"With a ceasefire soon to take hold, it is also crucial that we seize this opportunity to put an end to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, where conditions continue to deteriorate.

We demand all parties allow the safe, rapid, and unimpeded passage of humanitarian assistance and ensure the protection of civilians, including humanitarian workers. International humanitarian law must be respected. We reiterate our commitment to continue providing humanitarian aid and initiate early recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza with the support of the international community.

We reaffirm our support for a credible pathway towards peace leading to a two-state solution where Palestinians live side-by-side in peace, dignity, and security."

More than a year of war and conflict has destroyed Gaza's vital infrastructure and posed serious challenges to the lives of millions of innocent people.

It is now essential that reconstruction of Gaza takes place under the supervision of international institutions and in full coordination, the statement noted.

MA/PR