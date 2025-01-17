VIDEO: People in Qom celebrate Gaza resistance victory

Following the announcement of a ceasefire between Hamas and the occupying regime of Israel, the rally showcased both jubilation and steadfast solidarity with the people of Gaza after 465 days of conflict.
QOM Jan. 17 (MNA) – People in Qom province celebrated the outstanding victory of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, against the Zionist regime’s atrocities on Friday.
Following the announcement of a ceasefire between Hamas and the occupying regime of Israel, the rally showcased both jubilation and steadfast solidarity with the people of Gaza after 465 days of conflict.
Your Comment