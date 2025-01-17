  1. Video
VIDEO: People in Qom celebrate Gaza resistance victory

QOM Jan. 17 (MNA) – People in Qom province celebrated the outstanding victory of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, against the Zionist regime’s atrocities on Friday.

Following the announcement of a ceasefire between Hamas and the occupying regime of Israel, the rally showcased both jubilation and steadfast solidarity with the people of Gaza after 465 days of conflict.

              

